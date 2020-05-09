Don’t collect fares yet, school bus operators told

PETALING JAYA: School bus operators have been told not to collect fares as long as schools remain closed under the movement control order (MCO).

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said it made no sense for parents to pay for the service when their children were not attending school.

“By right, if there is no service, of course there should be no payment, and in this case, the service in question is sending children to school.

“But if there is no such service at the moment, why should they (operators) ask parents to pay,” he said in his daily non-health Covid-19 press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail was responding to claims that there have been cases of parents being asked to pay school bus fares, some at half the normal rate, despite school closures.

On a separate matter, Ismail said the government is in the midst of formulating a standard operating procedure (SOP) for childcare centres to begin operations soon.

He said this is following the reopening of most businesses beginning May 4, which has left many parents in a quandary over who should take care of their children when they are both at work.

“The Health Ministry is discussing with the Welfare Department on a detailed SOP to ensure the safety of all children. This is ongoing,” he said.

Meanwhile, on whether the government has come up with an SOP for congregational prayers, Ismail said the matter has not been finalised yet.

“As this is a religious matter, we have decided to refer it to the National Security Council special committee on Covid-19, before tabling it in the Cabinet for a decision.

“Insyaallah (God’s willing) the minister in charge of religion (Senator Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri) will make an announcement soon,” he added.