JOHOR BARU: Johor Police today reminded the public not to waste time applying for the interstate travel permit for the purpose of ‘balik kampung’ to celebrate Aidilfitri.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix) said the permission for interstate travel will only be given for emergency cases.

He added the police received between 1,000 to 1,500 applications daily from the public over the past few days, requesting for interstate travel with 70 per cent of them wanting to return to their hometowns to celebrate Aidilfitri.

“About 70 per cent of the application were from those wanting to return to their hometowns to celebrate Aidilfitri and they were rejected. We only allow interstate travel for emergency cases only.

“As such, please do not waste your time applying if the reason for interstate travel was only for celebrating Aidilfitri,” he said in a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters.

He also advised the public not to be stubborn by taking advantage of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) to return to their respective hometowns.

“If they were still stubborn, they will be instructed to turn around at the state exit. There are still 33 roadblocks at several exits across the state borders including at the highway and state roads or villages. Those traveling without an authorisation letter will be asked to turn back,” he added. — Bernama