Dr Adham rebuts claims that MCO did not adhere to the law

PUTRAJAYA: The Covid-19 outbreak is categorised under Article 30, First Schedule of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) which is “any microbial infection which is life-threatening,” according to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix).

Responding to allegations that the Movement Control Order (MCO) was not within the law as Covid-19 was not gazetted under the act, he said it was a new pandemic which occurred throughout the world.

“Amendments to the First Schedule, Act 342 to list the Covid-19 outbreak as an infectious disease must be made through the powers of the minister under Section 30, Act 342,” Dr Adham in a statement today. - Bernama