Drones utilised to monitor EMCO compliance in PJ’s Jalan Othman area

13 May 2020 / 16:04 H.
    Police and soldiers guard the entrance to the Jalan Othman wet market area today. - Bernama

PETALING JAYA: Police are using drones to monitor compliance to the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) around the wet market area in Jalan Othman here.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said they were also being used to broadcast messages to the residents living in the area.

“For the duration of this operation, drones are being used to assist us in controlling and monitoring movement of individuals on a wider scale,” he told reporters when met after making checks on compliance to Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in Kelana, Jaya here today.

Nik Ezanee said he was satisfied with the rate of compliance to EMCO in Jalan Othman.

“All the residents there are following instructions and are fully cooperating with the authorities,“ he said.

He added that so far, 494 out of the 2,190 residents in this EMCO zone had undergone Covid-19 screening. - Bernama

