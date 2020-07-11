Education assessment management guidelines approved

PETALING JAYA: The government has approved the presentation made by the Education Ministry on guidelines for assessment management.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said some of the content of the approved guidelines, including for school administrators, is necessary to arrange the centre of assessment according to the timetable of the examination issued by the Education Ministry.

“Teachers need to plan the implementation of the centre assessment

based on the student’s willingness to be assessed and reschedule the assessment if there are students who are symptomatic. Teachers also need to emphasise aspects such as social distancing, cleanliness and safety during the assessment process,“ he said in a press statement today.

For public exams to be conducted, it should take into account the increasing number of rooms used for examinations when social distancing was carried out.

“If there are available exam candidates with serious symptoms, the school should contact the District Health Office to seek advice for further action as well as inform the mother, father or guardian.

“The chief invigilator of the examination must ensure all matters while conducting public examinations at examination centres and outside examination centres by

taking into account social distancing, cleanliness and safety,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also said that the police has monitored 2,507 mosques involving 287,296 Muslims and the result is the number of people is in accordance to capacity of the mosques and they have complied with the standard operating procedure set by the government.

“As of July 7 (Tuesday), the government has repatriated 19,111 illegal immigrants to their respective countries. Of that number, the top three countries are Indonesia (8,575 immigrants), Bangladesh (2,584), and Myanmar (1,890 immigrants).