Eight-month-old baby girl among new Covid-19 cases

PETALING JAYA: An eight-month-old baby girl, who was one of the Covid-19 patients among the seven new cases reported today, was detected with the disease during a pre-operation screening at the Women and Children’s Hospital in Likas, Sabah.

Health director general, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix), in his daily briefing today, said that the baby showed symptoms.

He said the Health Ministry (MOH) is actively doing case detection for the eight-month-old baby, as the child had undergone an operation.

Previously on March 26, the youngest Covid-19 patient in the second wave of the outbreak was a 12-day-old infant.

Earlier, a two-year-old toddler from Kelantan was also a child victim to the virus, according to the Children with Cancer Support Association (Pesona).