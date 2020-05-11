EMCO: Enough food supply for residents in Jalan Othman Market area, say police

PETALING JAYA: Residents in the Jalan Othman Market area here under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) have received sufficient food supply from the Social Welfare Department (JKM), according to police.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the one-week food supply had been distributed since yesterday to some 2,600 residents.

“The distribution was conducted from 9am to 4pm. There should be no issue that people living here were unable to get food aid.

“Should anyone encounter any problem such as food supply, health issues and others, they can inform the police personnel patrolling the area,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Nik Ezanee added that 509 people comprising 361 locals and 148 foreigners underwent compulsory Covid-19 screening yesterday, the first day of the EMCO implementation.

Meanwhile, a check by Bernama found that the Covid-19 screening by the Health Ministry in the area entered its second day today.

The screening began at 9 am and residents went to the centre in stages.

It is understood that health personnel conducted census at 429 houses here yesterday to ensure all residents including foreigners will undergo Covid-19 screening.

Police and armed forces personnel were also placed in the EMCO area.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the Jalan Othman Market area has been placed under the EMCO until May 23.

The EMCO was enforced after the Health Ministry confirmed that there were 26 Covid-19 positive cases in the area, which pose a risk of spreading the virus. — Bernama