EMCO for Selayang Baru extended again

PETALING JAYA: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) on Selayang Baru, Kuala Lumpur, which was first imposed on April 25, will be extended again for a second time until further notice.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix), in his daily briefing today, said the extra time was to allow Ministry of Health (MOH) personnel to complete Covid-19 testing for all the residents there.

“The lockdown will probably take another two days and then we will announced later on the end date of EMCO at Selayang Baru,“ he added.

Previously, the EMCO was supposed to be lifted on May 3, but on May 4 the government extended it to May 12.

Meanwhile, the EMCO around the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market in Selayang and North City Centre will be lifted today.

He said the MOH had done the screening on all the residents for the virus.