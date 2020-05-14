EMCO in PJ’s Jalan Othman: 2,150 individuals screened for Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: Screening for Covid-19 at all premises in the three zones under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at PJ Old Town was completed today. A total of 2,150 individuals were screened.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the last 46 premises in Zone B were checked today, bringing house-to-house screening to an end. Two locals and two foreigners were the last to be screened.

Nik Ezanee said under the ‘search and screen’ operation by the Health Ministry, all 540 samples obtained including from a foreigner who tried to escape from an EMCO zone tested negative for Covid-19.

The ‘screen and search’ operation targeted occupants of premises who had failed to respond to calls to be screened when visited by Health Ministry officials.

Nik Ezanee said a survey showed that residents in the area were calm and supported the EMCO.

He said EMCO operations room at the PJ Old Town market is contactable at 012-2666165.

A two-week long EMCO was declared for the PJ Old Town area on Sunday after 26 positive cases of Covid-19 was reported.