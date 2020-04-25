EMCO: Locals, foreigners in Selayang undergo Covid-19 screening in stages

KUALA LUMPUR: Locals and foreigners living as well as working around Jalan Besar Selayang Baru, Jalan 1 and Jalan Indah 21 here began undergoing Covid-19 screening in stages starting today.

All those affected in the screening process were employees of a nearby supermarket and business premises as well as residents in the area.

All roads in the area, which used to be the focal point of the community, were quiet after the area was placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) following a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases there.

A Bernama survey of the location up to 5pm today found that the area was ringed with metre-high barbed wires while road barriers had been set up at all main roads.

The barbed wires were also placed in several areas believed to be ‘backdoor routes’ for the residents to sneak out.

Gombak District Police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the barbed wires were placed today following the implementation of the EMCO in the area.

“Police will monitor all entry and exit points in the EMCO area and we have also prepared food for those on duty there to break fast,” he told Bernama today.

Apart from that, police and Malaysian Armed Forces officers and personnel could also be seen tightening security in the one square kilometre area.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was today reported to have said that the government had decided to place the areas around Selayang Baru, Gombak in Selangor under EMCO from today until May 3.

The decision to implement the seventh EMCO was carried out on the advice of the Health Minister and involved six parcels identified as follow:

Zone A: Jalan Indah 3 and Jalan Indah 5A, Selayang Indah, Gombak, Selangor;

Zone B: Jalan Indah 21, Lembah Indah, Selayang Baru, Gombak, Selangor;

Zone C: Jalan Besar Selayang Baru, Jalan 1 and Jalan Indah 21, Selayang Baru, Gombak, Selangor;

Zone D: Jalan 3, 5, 7 and 9, Selayang Baru, Gombak, Selangor;

Zone E: Jalan 2, 4, 6 and 8, Selayang Baru, Gombak, Selangor; and

Zone F: Block A, B and C, Selayang Makmur, Gombak, Selangor

— Bernama