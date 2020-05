PETALING JAYA: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) on PJ Old Town here will be lifted at midnight tonight.

The removal of the EMCO comes two days before it was scheduled to be removed on Saturday (May 23).

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said today that he had received clearance to lift the EMCO surrounding the vicinity of the PJ Old Town Market past midnight Thursday.

“I would like to personally thank the community in the area for being supportive and patient throughout the EMCO,“ he said.

On April 29, a wet market in the area was shut down after four people tested positive for Covid-19.

When the figures rose to 26 people being affected by the virus, the area was placed under an EMCO over a 3km radius for two weeks on May 10.

Under three zones of the restricted area over 2,100 residents including foreigners were tested for the virus.