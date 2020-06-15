Employers advised to check foreign worker Covid-19 screening documents

KUALA LUMPUR: Employers who want to engage foreign workers have been reminded to check the authenticity of Covid-19 screening documents submitted by workers with the health office.

Bukit Aman Commercial CID deputy director, DCP Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said the matter is important to avoid creating new clusters due to irresponsible foreign workers who forge their health documents.

“They should check with the health office and ensure the details of the health report as well as the name are genuine to avoid creating a new cluster,” he told Bernama today.

He was commenting on the case of a syndicate which issued fake Covid-19 screening test documents to foreign workers.

So far, Bukit Aman Commercial CID has received four reports of falsifying Covid-19 screening documents sold at RM50 each to foreigners.

He added that Bukit Aman is always monitoring and investigating with Kuala Lumpur police to flush out such activities.

Bernama had earlier reported seven Bangladeshi men, aged between 26 and 30, who were working as construction labourers were detained for being involved in forging Covid-19 screening test documents. - Bernama