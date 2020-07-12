Film star Aishwarya Rai tests positive for Covid-19; India sees big spike in cases

NEW DELHI: With several Bollywood celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, testing positive for Covid-19, the spread of the coronavirus in India is getting wider public attention.

Veteran film star Amitabh Bachchan, aged 77, and his 44-year-old actor son Abhishek said on social media on Saturday night that they were admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya, actress and the winner of the Miss World 1994 title, and daughter Aaradhya were tested positive for the infection on Sunday.

Anupam Kher, another well-known actor, in a social media post, said his coronavirus test was negative but his mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece were tested positive.

Mumbai, India’s entertainment capital, is one of the worst-hit cities in the pandemic, which has infected more than 850,000 people throughout the country.

India’s total Covid-19 death toll was 22,674, according to the Health Ministry on Sunday.

US-born Bollywood actress Rachel White said she had tested positive.

“I have tested Covid-19 positive. Quarantined at home. Please keep me in your prayers as I set off on my path to recovery,“ she tweeted.

The number of active cases in India is about 300,000, but the sharp rise in daily cases has overwhelmed hospitals.

Fresh 28,637 cases were reported in the 24-hour period until 8am on Sunday, according to the Health Ministry.

Authorities in various states, including Karnataka, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, have imposed area-wise lockdowns even as the country has relaxed most of the harsh nationwide measures.

“As Covid-19 cases are increasing in the state day by day, based on the advice of experts complete lockdown will be imposed in Bengaluru urban and Bengaluru rural for one week from July 14 Tuesday 8pm to 5 am on July 22,“ Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa said.

Karnataka expects the number of coronavirus cases to double in the next 15 to 30 days.

Assam has extended a lockdown, which covers Guwahati, for a week from Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, has decided to impose tougher lockdowns on weekends in crowded places.

Tamil Nadu, which has recorded more than 134,000 cases, observed a shutdown on Sunday, while Chief Minister K. Palaniswami extended a lockdown in Madurai and nearby regions until July 14. - Bernama