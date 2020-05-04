Firefighters among heroes in fight against Covid-19: Zuraida

KUALA LUMPUR: Firefighters from the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), which is tasked to lead the Covid-19 disinfection operations, are among the heroes involved in curbing the spread of the pandemic.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said to date, the department had conducted 6,066 operations nationwide, involving public sanitation and disinfection at the epicenters of the infection.

“The operation also involved public evacuation, fire safety inspection at quarantine stations and managing burials,” she said in her message in conjunction with the 2020 World Firefighters Day today.

She said the role played by firefighters now has become more challenging and it was apt that they be given the highest accolade for putting themselves in many dangerous situations to save lives and property.

“They (firefighters) are always ready to serve, no matter when, and to whoever, regardless of race and religion.

“I would like to express my appreciation and gratitude to all the staff of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department for all their services and sacrifices in ensuring the safety and well-being of Malaysians,“ she said.

In remembrance of the firefighters who died or were injured while on duty, she said the 316 fire stations nationwide sounded the “noon siren” for 30 seconds and observe a moment of silence to honour them.

“This celebration is a great honor and very meaningful the Fire and Rescue Department and its staff, as well as injected spirit and encouragement for them to continue to serve and provide the best service to the society,” she added. - Bernama