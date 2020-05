KUALA LUMPUR: The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) has thanked the Prime Minister and the government for allowing most of the economic sectors and business activities to resume operations on May 4 under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Its president, Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai said this timely move, which was based on very sound data and considerations, is most welcomed and crucial towards ensuring a quick recovery of the country’s economy alongside all economies globally from the Covid-19 impact.

“We thank the government for recognising the need to strike a balance between ensuring the rakyat’s health and well-being and at the same time ensuring the stability, sustainability and viability of businesses and the economy, as well as preserving jobs among Malaysians by allowing businesses to resume operations.

“The FMM, on behalf of the business community, in particular the manufacturing fraternity, would also like to take this opportunity to extend our sincere gratitude to the frontliners who have worked and continued to work tirelessly in ensuring the safety of the nation during this very trying period,” he said in a statement.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today announced the implementation of the CMCO, with most economic and social activities allowed to resume on May 4.

Soh said it is essential that employers continue to ensure the safety and well-being of employees in the workplace to continue to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

“The FMM takes cognisance that businesses must recognise the ‘new normal’ in the way business will be conducted henceforth, and it would continue to remind the industry to strictly continue observing the Covid-19 precautionary measures stipulated in the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for operations.

“Echoing the call by the Prime Minister, we urge manufacturers to implement the Business Continuity Planning, including expanding flexible work arrangements, as well as maintaining social distancing and other policies that allow people to work remotely and safely as this will help the SOPs to be implemented effectively,” he added. — Bernama