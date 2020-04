KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Ministry plans to set up mobile kitchens to provide food to residents in areas under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

FT Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said efforts were underway to work with the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) on the initiative, especially during the upcoming month of Ramadan.

“We have already negotiated with the military to mobilise the kitchens from their camps to the EMCO areas, but the matter is still being discussed at the Crisis Management Centre (CMC)-level.

“If not, we are afraid we may face logistical problems, as during the fasting month, we may need to deliver the food quickly, and the shops (restaurants) are far, so in terms of manpower, we will not be able to prepare the food packs, that is why we want to take a more proactive measure,“ he told reporters after a Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) contribution handover ceremony held at the CMC in Jalan Tun Razak, here today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri was also present.

Annuar said the ministry had also set up a special fund under the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) for providing supplies to the EMCO areas.

“We expect to raise RM2 million for providing food supplies to the affected city dwellers, including foreigners.

Meanwhile, Annuar said the ministry would like to apologise to traders and hawkers affected by the ban on Ramadan bazaars this year.

“I hope they understand because the three alternatives (drive-through, pack-and-pick, and e-hailing) we recommended couldn’t be implemented due to the outbreak. So with the existing aid from the government, I hope they can remain patient and sacrifice for the sake of reducing the number of Covid-19 infections,” he said.

At the event, 250,000 face masks, 40 infrared thermometers and 50 bottles of hand sanitisers were handed over by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) to the Federal Territories Security Working Committee.

Zulkifli said MAIWP had, to date, approved special zakat allocations of RM34.41 million through the Covid-19 Musaadah mission, to assist those in need during the Movement Control Order. - Bernama