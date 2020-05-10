Global Covid-19 cases surpass 4 million - Johns Hopkins University

ANKARA: The global tally for the Covid-19 infections surpassed four million early Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Data showed fatalities worldwide reached 277,860, while the number of patients who recovered stands at 1,348,383.

The US remains the hardest-hit country with more than 1.3 million diagnosed cases and 78,469 deaths.

The UK follows the US with 31,662 fatalities, while Italy has the third-highest death toll with 30,395.

A total of 26,313 people in France lost the battle against the virus, followed closely by Spain with 26,299 fatalities.

Spain has the second-highest cases, more than 222,800, followed by Italy, the UK, and Russia.

China, ground zero of the virus, registered 83,976 cases but has not recorded a single fatality since last week as its death toll continues to stand at 4,637. — Bernama