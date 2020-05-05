Global Covid-19 deaths surpass 250,000 - Johns Hopkins University

NEW YORK: Global Covid-19 deaths surpassed 250,000 on Monday afternoon, reaching 250,134 as of 4.40pm (2040 GMT), reported Xinhua news agency, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 3,571,615 cases have been reported from over 180 countries and regions in the world, according to the CSSE.

The United States reported the most Covid-19 deaths at 68,387. Other countries with over 20,000 fatalities included Spain, Italy, Britain and France, the CSSE data showed. — Bernama