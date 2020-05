KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded the lowest number of new positive Covid-19 cases yesterday, with only 15, since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was imposed on March 18.

Interestingly, this number of new cases was a drastic drop from the 187 positive cases the day before which involved mostly foreigners.

This situation breathes hope that the country will soon be free of Covid-19, with the help of the frontliners who worked hard to break the chain of infections of the killer disease.

Even so, the cooperation of the people is critical and they have to be disciplined and practise proper hygiene, as well as observe the standard operating procedure (SOP) set during the Conditional MCO (CMCO) period.

In a press conference held yesterday, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said the Health Ministry is worried about the possibility of a surge in Covid-19 cases which could bring on a new wave of infections in the country if the people were complacent and did not comply with the SOP.

He said the ministry was worried that this may happen as a result of people paying social visits, travelling across states and interacting to celebrate Aidilfitri.

Under the CMCO, the people has been given some leeway, but they must be cautious and not complacent over the situation as the war against Covid-19 is not over.

It is a disease without symptoms, so people should seek immediate medical attention if they feel unwell.

The public has to play their part in fighting it. Do not let all the efforts of the frontliners who tirelessly fought the disease go to waste. — Bernama