PETALING JAYA: Students and parents who are anxious that their children may not be home for Hari Raya need not fret as the government announced that it will resume sending university students back to their respective hometowns on May 26.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said when the previous announcement was made that it will resume on May 28, he said he received feedback from parents and students that they would like to be back for the festivities.

“That is why the meeting today decided that we will hasten the process of sending back students, especially those from Sabah and Sarawak, back to their respective states on May 26,“ he said in a daily press conference today.

He added that Higher Education Minister Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad has discussed and got the approval from Malaysia Airlines to prepare flights to send the students home.

“As many as 1,480 students are scheduled to fly home on May 26. Four flights from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Kinabalu will be carrying 1,148 students, while two flights from Kuching to Kuala Lumpur will carry 332 students,“ he said.

He added students sent home have to undergo swab tests as mandated by the Higher Education Ministry.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also said the meeting agreed with the application by the Rukun Tetangga task force to allow them to begin patrolling under the Voluntary Patrol Scheme at their respective neighbourhoods.

“The National Unity Ministry will prepare the standard operating procedure (SOP) that ensures they abide by the protocol set by the Health Ministry,“ he said.

He also said the Rukun Tetangga play an important role in community empowerment and making sure the green zones remain so to prevent spread of the Covid-19 infections.

He also urged the public to abide by the SOP set when celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“Do not waste the sacrifice of the frontliners who are working hard even during festivities,“ he said.