Govt considering reopening border for travel with some countries

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians may soon get to travel abroad as the government is looking at reopening the border to a number of selected countries.

Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said that since the country is moving into the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period, the Health Ministry (MOH) is considering loosening the restrictions on the border.

In his daily MOH briefing today, Noor Hisham said the government is currently looking at the concept of the ‘green bubble’, which means if the country has a good record in terms of Covid-19 cases, then the government will consider easing the movement restrictions between both countries.

The MOH is looking at a number of selected countries that have fulfilled the criteria required and the government is still in a discussion phase on the proper standard operating procedure (SOP), and is reaching a mutual agreement between Malaysia and other countries so that Malaysians may travel to these countries later.