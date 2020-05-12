Haircutting services are still not allowed under CMCO

PETALING JAYA: Barbers are not allowed to provide haircut services to any of their clients either at homes, offices or in their saloons, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

“Based on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) it is prohibited for barbers to offer hair cut services either at homes, offices, or at their saloons as in the list of SOPs under the order, the service is still not allowed,“ he said.

However, he said there were no cases reported related to the incident.

Earlier today, online media reported that few barbers have accepted the orders requested by some VIPs, among them ministers and police officers.

The report also mentioned that barbers around Kuala Lumpur are now starting to provide haircut services at their homes.

In spite of the media report, Ismail said he could not verify the news as he had not received any reports on this matter.