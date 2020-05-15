Hari Raya: 20 people rule is just relative, Hisham calls for subdued celebrations

PETALING JAYA: Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham (pix) urged those celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri to be prepared for an unprecedented celebration whereby staying at home and not visiting is encouraged due to the Covid-19 infections.

“I advocate and advise the public to have a homely closed door Hari Raya this year. We need to protect our family and our community by having your own self-imposed curfew in your own home,“ he said.

He was responding to a question posed by reporters about Saudi Arabia imposing a 24-hour curfew on Hari Raya itself, and wondering if the Ministry will do the same.

He also said the number of visitors that can go visiting a household is relative, as it is impossible to observe social distancing if 20 people were to show up at a confined space, like an apartment.

“Just forget about the number. The number is relative. The public only need to comply with the 3Cs and 3Ws all the time, including Hari Raya, and rest assured that we can break the transmission,“ he said.

The 3Cs are to avoid Crowded places, Confined space, and Close Conversation, while the 3Ws are to Wash your hands, Wear a face mask in public or to heed by the ministry’s Warning.