Health Ministry: 25 new Covid-19 cases reported today

PETALING JAYA: Health director general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 25 new cases were reported as of noon today, bringing the total number of cases to 9,200.

Of this number, 16 are imported and nine local transmissions, he said in a statement.

No new deaths were reported, thus maintaining the number of fatalities at 125.

He added that 28 recoveries have been recorded, taking the total number of persons discharged to 8,859.

There are still 216 active cases receiving treatment as of noon yesterday, with seven needing respiratory assistance.

The Sivagangga cluster, which originated from Kedah and was reported on July 28, involved a permanent resident who had returned from India on July 13 and tested negative in his first screening at KL International Airport.

The restaurant owner was supposed to undergo home quarantine for 14 days, but was found to have violated the Home Surveillance Order to visit his eatery.

Noor Hisham added the accuracy of temperature reading is on the forehead, not on the hands.