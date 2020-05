PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry today announced that 30 new Covid-19 cases were reported, making the total 7,762, with 1,317 active cases.

Of the 30 cases reported today, three were imported cases.

No new deaths were announced, which means the death toll remains at 115.

“This is the seventh straight day that Malaysia has not recorded any Covid-19 deaths,” Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in his daily press conference in Putrajaya.

A total of 95 patients have been discharged, making the cumulative number 6,330 cases.

“There are currently 19 patients being treated at intensive care units (ICU) with eight on ventilator support,” he added.