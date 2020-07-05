Health Ministry: 5 new Covid-19 cases

PETALING JAYA: Five new Covid-19 cases were detected as of noon today, with the total number of cases rising to 8,663, of which 77 are active cases.

Three of the new infections were imported cases while two were local transmissions, according to a statement from Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He added that four patients had recovered, bringing the total number of patients discharged thus far to 8,465, or 97.7% of the total cases.

Two patients are at present receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU), with both of them requiring respiratory assistance.

No new deaths have been reported. The death toll stands at 121.