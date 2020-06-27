Health Ministry announces 10 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry announced that as of 12pm today, there were 10 new positive cases of Covid-19 reported, with the total number of cases rising to 8,616.

“The total number of active cases are 187 cases, with 2 positive cases under intensive care unit (ICU),“ said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a press statement.

He also said 14 cases have recovered and were discharged from the hospital, leading the total number of recoveries to rise up to 8,308 cases.

He added that no new deaths occurred as well, maintaining the total number of deaths at 121.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said that Covid-19 surveillance activities are being conducted for those returning from overseas and entering Malaysia through international gates.

“This includes citizens, permanent residents and those allowed in for work purposes,“ he said.

He also said as of June 25, as many as 61,576 have returned from overseas, and from that number, 610 cases were reported as positive.

He added that those returning from overseas are required to undergo quarantine at their respective homes and go through a home surveillance order for 14 days.

“They are required to wear a wristband which has to be worn at all times during the period,“ he said.