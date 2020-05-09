Health Ministry announces 54 new cases, one death

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry today announced that as of 12pm, there were 54 new Covid-19 cases reported, with the total number now standing at 6,589.

One more death was reported today, bringing the total number of fatalities to 108.

“The total number of active cases is 1,552, with 18 positive cases in the intensive care unit (ICU). Out of the 18, six need ventilator assistance,“ said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today in a press statement.

He also said 65 more cases have recovered and been discharged from the hospital, making the total number of recoveries 4,929 cases.

The 108th death is of a 74-year-old Malaysian woman with a medical history of autoimmune disease, high blood pressure and thyroid issues.

She had close contact with case 1276, which is related to the gathering at the mosque in Seri Petaling. She was first treated at Hospital Melaka on March 29 and was pronounced dead on May 8 at 11.23pm.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham also gave further updates on the cluster in a factory in Pedas, Negri Sembilan, in which 88 cases were detected positive as of 12pm today.

“The positive cases involved seven Malaysians and 81 non-Malaysians, comprising 33 from Nepal, 26 from Bangladesh, 11 from Indonesia and 11 from Myanmar. The investigation into the source of the infection is still ongoing,“ he said.

He added there exists a new cluster in a construction site at Setia Alam, Selangor.

The cluster was detected on May 6 by a private hospital which notified the Health Ministry after conducting Covid-19 screening tests on the foreign workers.

“Three out of five workers were found positive. The three positive cases are from Bangladesh who were sharing the same accommodation with 18 others,“ he said.

After that, investigation and screening of the trio’s close contacts has been conducted.

“As of 12pm today, as many as 28 people were screened for Covid-19. From this number, 12 were found positive and they are from Bangladesh. Nine others were found negative, while seven cases are still pending results,“ he said.

He added that the investigation into the source of the infection is still ongoing.