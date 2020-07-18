Health Ministry announces 9 new Covid-19 cases, new cluster detected

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry announced that as of 12pm today, there were 9 new cases of Covid-19 reported, leading the total number of cases to rise to 8,764.

“Of that number, the number of active cases are 96, with one case being admitted to the intensive case unit (ICU). There was no case that needed ventilation assistance,“ said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a press statement today.

He also said 5 cases have since recovered, leading the total number of recoveries rise to 8,546.

There were also no deaths reported, maintaining the total number of deaths to 122.

Besides that, the Health Ministry announced of a new cluster detected in Stutong, Sarawak.

As of 12pm today, 218 petty traders have been screened, which consists of 213 Malaysians and 5 foreigners.

“Of the five foreigners, 3 are from China, one from Indonesia and one from Vietnam,“ he said.

He also said 56 people have been sampled in that screening, and found that 2 are Covid-19 positive and 54 of them are negative.

“The cluster is detected based on targeted approach towards the petty trader at that respective market in Stutong,“ he said.

The market has since been ordered to close while prevention and control of the disease like sanitation and cleaning are being conducted.

The source of the infection is still under investigation.