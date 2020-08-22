Health Ministry clarifies viral message about MySejahtera in Subang Jaya

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has issued a clarification in response to a viral message that asked people to avoid several places in Subang Jaya due to Covid-19 positive cases reported there.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the positive case was reported on Aug 10 and was a foreigner who was screened at their workplace.

“While waiting for the results, the employer had taken initiatives to place the foreigner under quarantine at a hotel in Subang Jaya, which was why the location was reported as such under MySejahtera,“ he said in a press statement today.

However, he said after getting the results of the case, the address was moved back to the foreigner’s place of residence at Bandar Tun Hussein Onn, Cheras before the foreigner was admitted to the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“This is important because all active case detection and close contact tracing was conducted at the case’s place of residence in Cheras. The location was also updated in MySejahtera,“ he said.

He also thanked many people for using the MySejahtera app and for the queries and reports of such findings.

However, he cautioned that they only share information after its authenticity was confirmed so as to not cause panic among the community.

Further, Noor Hisham said an additional five cases have been added to the Tawar cluster, leading the number of positive cases in this cluster to rise to 63.

“As of 12pm today, as many as 2,942 people have been screened from this cluster,“ he said.

He also announced that as of 12pm today, there are eight new Covid-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 9,257.

“Of that number, 183 are active cases, whereby eight are in the intensive care unit (ICU), and four cases need ventilator assistance,“ he said.

He added four cases have since recovered from Covid-19, leading the number of recoveries to rise to 8,949.

Noor Hisham said no new deaths have been reported, maintaining the number of fatalities at 125.

Of the eight new cases, he said, three are import cases from overseas involving one Malaysian and two foreigners, while five cases are local transmissions.

“The import cases came from the Philippines, Holland and Bangladesh,“ he said.

He also said the local transmission cases involved all Malaysians.