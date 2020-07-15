Health Ministry draws up SOPs for 1,267 flood victims placed at relief centres

PETALING JAYA: A total of 1,267 flood victims from 303 families have been placed in 18 temporary relief centres (PPS) in seven states.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Ministry has developed a prevention and management guide to ensure standard operating procedures (SOP) for Covid-19 is observed.

He said the guide covers the process of evacuating flood victims to the relief centers up to the point where the settlement process ends for the victims.

“The residents in these relife centres may carry the risk of transmission Covid-19 transmission. Hence, strict prevention measures are in place.

The standard operating procedures (SOP) include:

1. Maintaining safe social distancing

2. Ensuring the relief centres provide handwash, and hand sanitisers

3. Ensuring handwash and sanitisers are provided at strategic locations such at the entrance and exit

4. Ensuring a two metre space between tents

5. Providing three-ply facemasks for those with Covid-19 symptoms

6. Relief centre tasked to ensure proper hygiene is practised

7. Meals to be provided in invidual packaging

8. Relief centre to ensure clean and safe water supply for victims

9. Relief centres to provide portable toilets in addition to existing toilets

10. Regular sanitation of relief centres

11. Special space / isolation room should be provided to isolate those with symptoms.

12. Ensuring flood victims who have symptoms be placed in a specific isolation room.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department reported that Johor, Pahang, Selangor and Malacca had been hit by flash floods.