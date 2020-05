PUTRAJAYA: No Covid-19 fatalities have been reported in Malaysia for seven consecutive days, keeping the death toll at 115, or 1.49% of the total number of positive cases, according to Health director-general Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said 66 cases had recovered and were discharged today, bringing the cumulative figure for recoveries to 6,235, or 80.6% of the total cases.

“A total of 103 new cases were reported today, bringing the cumulative number in Malaysia to 7,732.

“This means the number of active Covid-19 cases with infectivity is 1,382,” he told a daily news conference on Covid-19, here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the latest surge in new cases happened mostly among foreigners.

“Out of the 103 new cases reported, seven are imported ones who got infected overseas. Among the 96 local transmissions, 84 patients are foreigners. This means local transmissions affected only 12 Malaysians,” he added.

He said eight cases were still being treated in the intensive care unit, with two requiring ventilator support. - Bernama