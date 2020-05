PETALING JAYA: The number of new Covid-19 cases saw a drastic drop overnight - from 187 on Tuesday to just 15 today.

Today’s tally brought the total number of cases in Malaysia to 7,619.

Among the new cases, nine were Malaysians infected through local transmission.

“The good news is that this is the first time that the number of local transmissions is in the single digits,” Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said at his daily media briefing in Putrajaya today.

The death toll remained unchanged at 115.

As of noon, another 42 patients were discharged. Eight others remained in intensive care, with four requiring ventilator support.

Of the 15 Malaysians who tested positive, six were from Kuala Lumpur, five from Selangor, three from Sarawak and one from Sabah.

Despite the sizeable drop in the number of new infections, Noor Hisham cautioned Malaysians against being complacent.

“We have to continue following the guidelines. Otherwise, there may be a tsunami of new cases,” he added.

Noor Hisham said a new approach would also have to be taken when dealing with foreign workers.

“They should not be allowed to live in crowded or cramped conditions as this can help to spread Covid-19 and other infectious diseases such as tuberculosis,” he pointed out.