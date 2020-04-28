Health Ministry reports 31 new Covid-19 cases; death toll now at 100

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry announced 31 new Covid-19 positive cases as of 12pm today, with one new death, raising the death toll to 100.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections in the country now stands at 5,851, with total active cases at 1,719 while 36 positive cases remain in the intensive care unit (ICU). Out of this number, 17 cases need ventilator support.

He also said 75 cases have received successful treatment and been discharged, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 4032.

The total amount of fatalities from Covid-19 stands at 100, following after the death of one person.

The 100th death was that of a 78-year-old Malaysian man who had a history of diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and stroke. He was treated at Sungai Buloh Hospital since April 4 and was pronounced dead at 9.40am on April 28.

Today marks the last day of the movement control order’s (MCO) third phase however the government has extended it to a fourth phase, which ends on May 12.