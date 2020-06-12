Health Ministry reports 33 new Covid-19 cases, one new death (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry today announced that as of 12pm today, there were 33 positive cases reported, with the total number of positive cases rising to 8,402.

“The total number of active cases are 1,115 cases, with 4 positive cases under intensive care unit (ICU),“ said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in today’s Health Ministry press conference.

He also said 103 cases have recovered and were discharged from the hospital, raising the total number of recoveries to 7,168 cases.

However, he also said one death occured today, leading the death toll to rise to 119.

The 119th death was an 85-year-old Malaysian woman who died on 11 June at her house in Keningau, Sabah. She was found to be Covid positive after her body was sent to Hospital Keningau for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said the Titiwangsa health office received a notification that there was a Covid positive patient from a private hospital on June 11.

“The Covid positive case is a Pakistani who works as a barber at a hair salon in Kuala Lumpur. We found that the hair salon was not operating since the start of the movement control order, but the barber has been giving house to house hair cut services,“ he said.

They have since identified 25 close contacts to date through call records, which consists of 4 house mates and 21 clients.

“The hair salon then begin operation on 10 June and his employer brought him for Covid screening. By then, we found out that 15 other close contacts have received hair cuts, so the number is 40 close contacts,“ he said.

He said the close contacts are screened and ordered to conduct a home quarantine for 14 days.

“The Pakistani barber has been admitted to Hospital Sungai Buloh on 11 June. The source of infection and investigation is still ongoing,“ he said.