Health Ministry reports 37 new coronavirus cases; two deaths

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians have been advised to abide by the 3Cs strategy to avoid being infected by the Covid-19 virus.

These are to avoid confined spaces and crowded places and to refrain from having conversations at close quarters with others.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of new cases will continue to drop only if the people take these steps, as well as abide by the standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid down by the Health Ministry under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

These SOPs include social distancing, washing hands regularly and avoiding huge crowds.

He said the four phases of the CMCO have proven to be effective in curtailing the spread of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 infections.

Noor Hisham, who was speaking at his daily media briefing on the pandemic, said 37 new cases were reported as of noon yesterday, and among them, 21 were foreigners.

This brings the number of cases to 6,779.

Of the new cases, four were imported and the rest were through local transmission.

In addition, there were two fatalities yesterday, bringing the death toll to 111. Sixteen people still require ventilator support.

One of those who succumbed to the infection yesterday was a 30-year-old man from Rompin. He was found dead and an autopsy showed that he had the infection. Police are investigating.

The other victim is a 90-year-old man who already had underlying health problems.

Noor Hisham said another 58 persons were discharged from hospital yesterday, bringing the number of those who have recovered to 5,281.

As a result of the drop in the number of cases, seven hospitals have closed their intensive care units dedicated to the treatment of Covid-19 patients.