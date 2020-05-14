Health Ministry reports 40 new Covid-19 cases; one additional death

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia recorded 40 new Covid-19 cases with zero imported cases, bringing the total number of cases in the nation to 6,819.

Of the 40, 31 cases are from non-Malaysians.

Health director-general Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced the number today in his daily Covid-19 press conference in Putrajaya. One new death was announced, bringing toll to 112.

With regards to the fatality, Noor Hisham said the 112th case is from a 39 year-old man.

The deceased was pronounced dead on May 12 at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital’s emergency ward in Pahang at 9.52 pm.

The man had a history of valvular heart disease and was also involved in an accident earlier this year, where he broke both his legs.

There are currently 16 patients being treated at intensive care units (ICU) with four on ventilator support.

70 patients have since been discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,351.

Malaysia’s Covid-19 recovery rate is now at 78.47% out of the total number of positive cases.

There are only 1,356 active cases being treated at the country’s health facilities at present.