Health Ministry reports 41 new Covid-19 cases; no new deaths

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced 41 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, with no new deaths as of 12pm today.

The total number of infections in the country now stands at 8,494, with the total active cases at 973, while four positive cases remain in the intensive care unit (ICU), according to Health director-general, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham.

Out of 41 new cases, three were imported cases of Malaysians who contracted the virus while abroad, and out of 38 local transmission cases, 32 of them involved foreigners with the remaining six being Malaysians.

The additional new cases among 32 foreigners reported today were largely from the Pedas cluster, which involved 15 cases.

Another 14 who succumbed to the virus were from the Malaysian Immigration Academy in Port Dickson, and those that have been transferred from Bukit Jalil detention centre.

Three of the remaining cases through local transmissions among foreigners were from cleaning companies.

Noor Hisham explained further on the local transmission among Malaysians comprising two cases in Selangor and Malacca, respectively, and one of each in Negri Sembilan and Sabah, respectively.

“An elderly person was infected with the virus at the Kuala Selangor old folks home and the second case in Selangor was a close contact with a patient (8294th case).”

One Malacca case was a close contact with a patient (7817th case) and the other was from a screening at a religious school.

In Negri Sembilan, the case was also a result of a screening at a religious school.

For the Sabah case, it was also a close contact with a patient (8,403rd), who was pronounced dead as the 119th Covid-19 death.

However no new deaths were reported today, leaving the death toll at 121.

Noor Hisham also said 54 people recovered today, bringing the total recoveries to 7,400.