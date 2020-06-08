Health Ministry reports 7 new Covid-19 cases, no new deaths

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) today announced seven new Covid-19 cases, which is the lowest number of new daily cases in the country since movement curbs were implemented.

According to Health director general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in his daily press briefing, the additional new cases, brings the total number of infections to 8,329 cases, with no deaths as of 12pm today.

No fatalities reported today means the death toll remains at 117.

Of the seven new cases, two were imported while the remaining five were through local transmission among Malaysians.

Noor Hisham further explained out of the five cases among Malaysians, two of them contracted the virus from a close contact, a positive Covid-19 patient in Sepang, Selangor, another case was from the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot (DTI), one patient was reported from a pre-surgical screening at the Women and Children Hospital in Likas, and another was detected from community screening Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

To date, Noor Hisham said there are six patients who remain in the intensive care unit (ICU), with one requiring ventilator support and a total of 1,518 active cases are currently being treated.

He added that 20 patients have received successful treatment and were discharged today, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 6,694.