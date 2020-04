PUTRAJAYA: Almost 75% of the Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia were men because more men than women attended activities outdoors, including the gathering in Seri Petaling, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that as a group, men who attended the Seri Petaling assembly in February this year accounted for the highest number of deaths from Covid-19.

“More than 30 per cent of the Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia were from that assembly,” he told a daily media briefing on Covid-19 at the Health Ministry here today.

Dr Noor Hisham also said more than 50% of those who died of Covid-19 were aged 60 and above, the high-risk group.

“More than 85% (of Covid-19 cases) who died were patients with pre-existing conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure and the like,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said if those aged above 60 with a history of diseases were infected with Covid-19, their conditions would be more severe than those of patients without pre-existing health problems.

As at noon today, 82 deaths from Covid-19 have been reported in Malaysia.

The death toll is 1.64% of the total number of 4,987 positive cases in Malaysia, out of which 2,478 cases or 49.7% have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. - Bernama