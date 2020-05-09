Hotels can take action over rooms damaged during quarantine

PETALING JAYA: Hotels that are used as quarantine centres can take action against individuals who damage their properties or facilities, according to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

The Senior Minister (Security Cluster) said he noted reports of an individual who had caused damages to a room he was being quarantined in.

“Again, there is an issue with the Kayangan cluster (elite group). Regardless of who, they are subjected to the rules and regulations and the law, even in hotels.

“I’ve been told that some of the items and facilities in the rooms were damaged. If they break the rules, then the hotels have the rights to take action,” he said in his daily press conference in Putrajaya today.

Yesterday, pictures of a room of a hotel in Sarawak went viral on social media, supposedly damaged by an individual who was under mandatory quarantine there.

The images showed litter strewn on the room floor, some items broken, and coffee being spilt on the table and floor, while one of the pillows was also be believed to have been urinated on.

The suspect, who had also started a fire at the hotel’s lobby, was arrested by the police yesterday, and is currently undergoing quarantine at the Sarawak General Hospital, where he is also getting treatment for supposed mental health problems.

Ismail said 229 quarantine centres are currently operating nationwide, with 14,843 individuals undergoing quarantine.

Meanwhile, the minister said to date, the Tabung Covid-19, which was set up on March 10, has collected RM40.3 million.

Of this amount, RM125,700 has been given out to 94 individuals who have either lost their source of income or are not being paid during the duration of quarantine or when receiving treatment in hospitals due to Covid-19.

“We have also given out RM355,000 to 71 next-of-kin who have lost family members due to the pandemic.

“Another RM25.23 million have been channeled to the Women and Family Development Ministry to assist Malaysians who are in need,” he added.