IT is a lesson that we have learnt many times over.

There was a proliferation of zoonotic diseases in recent memory, such as Ebola, HIV, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), to name a few.

They are caused by transmission of pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, parasites or fungi from animals to humans.

Cross-species transmissions can occur through direct and indirect contact between animals and people.

Coming into contact with body fluids of infected animals or areas contaminated with pathogens puts humans at risk.

Since the pathogens can be vector, food or water borne, we are increasingly at risk of contracting zoonotic diseases.

The World Health Organisation estimates that 61% of all human diseases are zoonotic in origin, while 75% of new diseases discovered in the last decade are zoonotic.

Covid-19 is said to be the latest to strike us. There are many theories on the origin of the pandemic and the leading one is that the virus made the leap into humans at a wildlife market in Wuhan, China in late 2019.

The pandemic brought the dangers of zoonotic diseases back into our focus. It has not only endangered our health but also triggered a collapse of global economic activity.

According to the World Bank, this pandemic-fuelled global recession is expected to be the deepest since World War II.

How we exploit the environment in the pursuit of growth has come at a very high cost. From deforestation to enable the cultivation of crops to the building of networks of roads, we have encroached into territories that we take for granted as ours.

A rapidly growing human population of 7.8 billion means human settlements are destroying the original habitats of animals and forcing grave ecological changes.

Intensive animal farming accounts for large amounts of greenhouse gas emissions, including 37% of all methane emissions and 65% of nitrous oxide.

On top of that, almost 50% of grain produced in the world are fed to livestock.

It is not that our food production and distribution are inadequate, but yet there are 800 million people suffering from malnutrition.

How we live and how much each of us consume will have a direct bearing on the world we live in.

Unbridled consumerism and greed have taken us down this path.

