Hulu Selangor is now a Covid-19 red zone area

KUALA LUMPUR: The Hulu Selangor district in Selangor is the latest to be categorised as a Covid-19 red zone area, bringing to 25 the number of Covid-19 red zone areas in the country as of noon yesterday, according to the Health Ministry’s (MOH) Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC).

Based on the CPRC’s infographic, which is shared through MOH’s official social media today, a total of 43 Covid-19 positive cases have been recorded in the district.

Meanwhile, Lembah Pantai continues to record the highest Covid-19 positive cases, totalling 424, while Hulu Langat and Petaling recorded 366 and 314 cases, respectively.

The red zone category is for areas with more than 41 Covid-19 positive cases, orange zone (20-40 cases), yellow zone (1-19 cases) green zone (no case).

Selangor is the state with the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases, totalling 1,118 cases, with Labuan recording the lowest case of only 13 so far.

Meanhile, Malaysia recorded a drop in the list of countries affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, ranking the 34th in the world yesterday (April 9) with 4,228 positive cases and 67 deaths. - Bernama