India evacuated 1,760 citizens from Malaysia in June

NEW DELHI: India evacuated about 1,760 of its citizens from Malaysia in June via special flights operated by Indian carriers as scheduled air traffic remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

India operated 10 flights from Kuala Lumpur to various Indian cities during the month as part of its ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ to bring home its citizens from around the world, according to details tweeted by the country’s civil aviation minister.

The flights under the plan were operated by Air India and other Indian airlines on a payment basis.

According to the civil aviation ministry website, a total of 159,253 Indians returned home on 832 flights until June 30 under the evacuation plan that began on May 6.

A large number of the returnees were from the Gulf region due to job losses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Migrant workers, students, stranded tourists and family members of those employed abroad have taken advantage of the evacuation programme, which will enter its fourth phase on Friday (July 3). - Bernama