JAKARTA: Indonesia, the country with the largest Muslim population in the world, has decided not to send pilgrims for the 1441H Haj pilgrimage season.

Religious Affairs Minister Facrul Razi in a statement said, the decision was made following concern that the Covid-19 pandemic is still a threat to people around the world, including to Indonesians and Saudi Arabians.

“Apart from taking the safety of our pilgrims into consideration, we took this decision because to date, Saudi Arabia has still not given confirmation on the 1441H /2020M pilgrimage season.”

Last year, the Haj pilgrimage quota for Indonesian pilgrims was over 231,000.

“As a result, the Indonesian government will not have sufficient time to prepare the pilgrims for the pilgrimage (for this year, if permission is granted by the Saudi government),“ he added. - Bernama