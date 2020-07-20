Indonesia records 1,693 new Covid-19 cases, 96 deaths in 24 hours

JAKARTA: The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Indonesia has risen to 88,214 cases, with another 1,693 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Indonesian government spokesman for Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto, said that between noon yesterday and noon today, 96 fatalities were reported, bringing the death toll to 4,239.

“A total of 36,380 patients are still under Covid-19 surveillance,” he said in his daily press conference aired over the official YouTube channel of Indonesia’s National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB).

The province of East Java recorded the highest death toll of 1,433 people, followed by Jakarta (745), Central Java (359), South Sulawesi (281) and the rest in the other provinces of the republic.

The highest number of Covid-19 positive cases was also recorded in East Java province with 18,545 cases, followed by Jakarta (16,899 cases) and the rest in the 32 other provinces. - Bernama