Indonesia records 1,853 new Covid-19 cases, 50 deaths in 24 hours

JAKARTA: The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Indonesia has risen by 1,853 in 24 hours, the highest since the first case was detected on March 2.

The Indonesian government spokesman on Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto said the total number of positive cases now stands at 68,079, while the overall death toll was 3,359.

In the 24-hour period from noon yesterday, another 50 deaths occurred, while 13,636 patients were still under surveillance,” he said in his daily press conference broadcast via the National Agency for Disaster Management’s (BNPB) official YouTube channel.

East Java province recorded the highest overall death toll of 1,102, followed by Jakarta (665), Central Java (225), South Kalimantan (206) and the rest in the other provinces of Indonesia.

The province of East Java also recorded the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases at 14,967, followed by Jakarta (13,211 cases) and the rest in the 32 other provinces. - Bernama