Indonesia reports 490 new Covid-19 cases, 33 deaths in 24 hours

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 490 new Covid-19 positive cases and 33 deaths over 24 hours up to noon Friday, which raised the cumulative number of positive cases to 16,496 and the death tally to 1,076.

Government spokesman Achmad Yurianto said the country had 34,360 Covid-19 patients under surveillance.

The province of Jakarta recorded the highest number of deaths, at 460, followed by East Java (178), West Java (100), Central Java (70) and the rest in the other provinces, he said at his daily update on the official YouTube platform of the National Agency for Disaster Management. - Bernama