Indonesia’s Covid-19 case tally breaches 14,000 mark, 973 deaths

JAKARTA: The number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia continues to rise, the infection tally in the republic now at 14,032 cases with 973 deaths.

Indonesian government spokesman on Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto said another 14 deaths were reported in the country in the past 24 hours.

“Between noon yesterday and noon today, there were 387 new cases reported, taking the tally to 14,032 cases,” he said.

Achmad Yurianto said 30,317 patients were under surveillance for Covid-19, while 2,698 individuals have recovered.

Jakarta remains the province with the highest number of fatalities with 434 deaths, followed by East Java (143) and Central Java (95) while the rest were in the other provinces. - Bernama