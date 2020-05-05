Indonesia’s Covid-19 cases breach 12,000 mark, death toll at 872

JAKARTA: The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Indonesia breached the 12,000 mark today with 484 new cases reported within the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 12,071.

The Indonesian government spokesman on Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto said, at present, 26,408 patients were still under surveillance for Covid-19.

“Between noon yesterday and noon today, eight deaths were reported, bringing the death toll due to Covid-19 to 872,” he told the daily media conference streamed via the official National Disaster Management Agency’s YouTube channel.

Achmad Yurianto the number of patients who have fully recovered from the disease in Indonesia now stood at 2,197. - Bernama